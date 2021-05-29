Missouri Supreme Court lifts COVID directives for judiciary

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court is lifting directives for the state’s courts aimed at protecting the safety of employees and the public during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Jefferson City News Tribute reports that court officials said the restrictions were being lifted on June 15 because of a decrease in the national and local levels of COVID-19 cases and the effectiveness and availability of vaccines.
The Supreme Court last revised its directives in March, saying local courts could operate in one of four operating phases. Each phase reflected differing approaches to in-person proceedings, personnel and staffing, and courthouse operations.