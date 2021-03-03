Missouri Supreme Court: No new trial for Lamar Johnson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The effort to free Lamar Johnson, who has spent 26 years behind bars for a murder he says he didn’t commit, has hit another roadblock after the Missouri Supreme Court refused to grant a new trial.

The ruling was issued Tuesday.

Johnson was convicted in a 1994 killing. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has said she is duty-bound to correct past wrongs, including what she believes was the wrongful conviction of Johnson.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office argued successfully that Gardner lacks the authority to seek a new trial so many years after the case was adjudicated.