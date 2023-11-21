ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Supreme Court declines to hear Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s appeal about the wording of an abortion ballot issue.

Two weeks ago, a circuit judge ruled. Ashcroft’s wording on the issue was politically partisan. He called abortions “dangerous.”

A lower court rewrote the ballot issue. Ashcroft appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court, which refused to get involved.

The issue now asks voters if they want to amend the constitution to “establish a right to make decisions about reproductive health care.” Supporters will need to gather 170,000 signatures by May to put the issue on the November 2024 ballot.