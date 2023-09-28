ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Supreme Court is reviewing cases that could overturn three new laws across the state.

On Wednesday, attorneys from St. Louis City asked the court to toss out a law requiring cities to cover the costs of damages when police officers are found liable in misconduct cases. The second case is over whether a law cracking down on homeless encampments is constitutional.

The third case involves Kansas City.

They allege voters were misled on an amendment forcing the city to spend more on its police department. Rulings have not yet been made on any of those cases.