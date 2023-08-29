MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities arrested a suspect who ran out of gas during a mid-Missouri pursuit over the weekend.

Michael A. Chase, 31, of Independence, Missouri, is charged with several felonies and is also accused of crashing into another car during the pursuit, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the pursuit happened on Aug. 25 as deputies attempted to stop Chase for an equipment and registration violation. Chase has a suspended driver’s license and was on parole for resisting arrest and drug charges, per the sheriff’s office.

The pursuit began in Montgomery County and stretched nearly 50 miles over two counties. While entering a construction zone near I-70, he struck another car with one person inside. The occupant was treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

At one point, deputies tried to use spike strips, but were unable to stop Chase with the spike strips. The pursuit ran through parts of Highway 19 and Highway 50 before ending near Charlotte Church Road near Drake, Missouri.

Authorities quickly stopped Chase after his vehicle ran out of gas. In a follow-up search of his vehicle, deputies seized a needle containing methamphetamine.

Chase is currently being held in the Montgomery County Hail without bond. He is charged with driving while revoked, operating a motor vehicle in a careless manner, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Chase has a criminal record in Missouri dating back to 2011.