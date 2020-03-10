Missouri suspect in 1991 killing of classmate denied bond

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A 43-year-old Missouri man charged with killing his 14-year-old classmate in 1991 has been denied bond after a prosecutor said people connected to the case might be in danger if he was released.

William Christopher Niemet, of Fulton, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Greg Jones, whose body was found in June 1991 near Russellville. He has pleaded not guilty.

At a hearing Monday, Niemet’s attorney, Curtis Hanrahan, asked that Niemet be given $100,000 bond but a judge rejected that request.

Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson said some people with ties to the case believed they would be in danger if Niemet was released on bond.