Missouri suspect in Chinese wife’s disappearance denied bond

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man suspected of killing his missing Chinese wife will not be given bond.

Attorneys for Joseph Elledge asked a Boone County judge Monday to set his client’s bond at $750,000.

Elledge is charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance of Mengqi Ji, who hasn’t been seen since October 2019. He is also charged with abusing their young daughter. Elledge has been held without bond since his arrest.

Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight said Elledge should be kept in prison because he is a danger to the community.

Boone County Circuit Court Judge Brouck Jacobs denied the bond request.