Missouri takes over old rail path to build Rock Island Trail

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A new cross-state recreational trail is a step closer to reality.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said on Tuesday that it is accepting ownership of an old railroad corridor to convert it into the Rock Island Trail. The 144-mile trail will stretch eastward from Windsor to Beaufort.

The state already owns and operates a 47-mile Rock Island Spur that runs eastward from Pleasant Hill until it connects with the Katy Trail at Windsor.

The additional railway property was donated to the state by the Missouri Central Railroad Co., a subsidiary of Ameren Missouri.

By DAVID A. LIEB, Associated Press