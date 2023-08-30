COLUMBIA, Mo. – On Wednesday night, 46 members of Missouri Task Force 1 sat stationed in Panama City, Florida, as the storm Idalia made its way through the Sunshine State and up to the nation’s southeast coastline.

Missouri’s Task Force 1 is now ready to respond to whatever may arise. When they’ll return is anybody’s guess.

The Boone County Fire Protection District has helped equip first responders for disaster relief efforts.

Members of the task force must be ready to deploy in just a few hours notice.

“It’s a well-orchestrated machine to put 100,000 pounds of equipment on a tractor-trailer and getting moving down the road in four hours,” said Gale Blomenkamp, support services bureau director for the Boone County Fires Protective District.