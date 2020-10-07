Missouri Task Force 1 heading to Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Delta

BOONE COUNTY, Mo- The Federal Emergency Management Agency has activated Missouri’s Task Force 1 to assist with potential rescue operations in the Gulf Coast region as Hurricane Delta prepares to make landfall later this week.

The Boone County Fire Protection District, which is home base for the unit, says 45 members will leave Wednesday night and head for Ponchatoula, Louisiana, just northwest of New Orleans.

Task Force members have been activated three times during the 2020 Hurricane Season, most recently in September for Hurricane Sally. Other members recently deployed to assist with western wildfires in Oregon.