Missouri Task Force 1 to head home Sunday morning

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall is expected Friday evening. (NOAA via AP)

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri Task Force 1(MOTF1) received demobilization orders Saturday night to return home from Louisiana after assisting with Hurricane Delta.

Boone County Fire Department tweeted the task force arrived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana Thursday evening, Saturday night they tweeted that they’ll be headed home Sunday morning.

MOTF1 prepared equipment for rapid deployments and became familiar with the Louisiana area.

The team was working on a mission for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help along the Gulf Coast Region.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News