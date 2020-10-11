Missouri Task Force 1 to head home Sunday morning

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri Task Force 1(MOTF1) received demobilization orders Saturday night to return home from Louisiana after assisting with Hurricane Delta.
Boone County Fire Department tweeted the task force arrived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana Thursday evening, Saturday night they tweeted that they’ll be headed home Sunday morning.
MOTF1 prepared equipment for rapid deployments and became familiar with the Louisiana area.
The team was working on a mission for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help along the Gulf Coast Region.