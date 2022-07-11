JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A central Missouri woman was sentenced last Friday for receiving inappropriate Social Security benefits and filing false federal income tax returns.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Missouri said Angela Jo Campbell Young, 56, owned and operated Campbell’s Tax Service. She was also employed in a bookkeeping/accounting capacity at a construction firm.

According to court documents, Campbell Young received a new Social Security number and card in June 2008 based on a claim that she’d been a victim of identity theft. In 2008, she began filing tax returns under both her old and new Social Security numbers and kept doing so through 2014.

Each return contained different income information, prosecutors said. Campbell Young claimed dependents and “head of household” status as well.

By filing two separate returns, she was able to secure refunds and Earned Income Tax Credits that wouldn’t have received or been eligible for had she reported her actual income on one return.

Campbell Young also started receiving Social Security disability benefits during this period, which she was not entitled to. She did not report her work activity to the Social Security Administration, so they could not verify her claims. As a result, Campbell Young received more than $98,000 in disability benefits. She received more than $85,000 in returns from the IRS.

In October 2021, Campbell Young pleaded guilty to six counts of filing false tax returns.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Campbell Young to 16 months in federal prison without the possibility of parole. Campbell Young was also ordered to pay $183,715 in restitution.