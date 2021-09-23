Missouri teacher, coach charged with sexual misconduct

KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City math teacher and assistant coach has been charged with sexual misconduct months after he was placed on paid administrative leave when the allegations were first reported. Television station KSHB reports that Bryant Hummel was working as a math teacher and assistant football and wrestling coach at Kearney High School when he was accused of exposing himself to two 17-year-old female students he was supposed to be helping with homework assignments after school. Hummel was charged Tuesday in Clay County with first-degree sexual misconduct. Investigators say the girls told officials Hummel exposed himself to the girls, asked them to expose themselves and threatened to fail them and damage their athletic careers if they told anyone.