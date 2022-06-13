PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. James, Missouri teenager died after falling out of a pickup truck while joyriding Sunday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident took place just after 10 p.m. on County Road 2250, approximately two miles west of St. James.

A 2002 Chevy S-10 was traveling northbound on the 2250 when the teen fell from the truck bed. The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at Phelps Health shortly before 11:30 p.m.

This is the third person to die in an accident or crash in Troop I’s jurisdiction in 2022.