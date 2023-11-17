VAN CLEVE, Mo. — A teen died in a Boone County crash Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Kara Teel, 18, as the victim.

The crash report states that the westbound SUV driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Missouri Route 124 and Route CC. The SUV crashed into a southbound Ford F600 truck passing through the intersection.

The front of the SUV hit the right side of the truck. Teel was a passenger in the 2008 Rav 4.

First responders were called to the scene to help. Teel was pronounced deceased at around 1:20 p.m.

An ambulance took the SUV driver to the hospital. She is listed in serious condition.

The Rav 4 the teens were driving in was totaled in the accident. Both vehicles were towed away from the scene.