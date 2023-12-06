ST. LOUIS – A Lincoln County teenager has successfully progressed to the semifinals, securing a spot among the top nine contestants in ‘The Voice’ competition. Ruby Leigh achieved this milestone by delivering a standout performance of one of her coach’s songs.

Leigh captivated the audience with her rendition of “You Lie,” originally by Reba McEntire, propelling her into the spotlight. Leigh is extremely appreciative of the support she has received, which helped determine the finalist list.

Leigh told FOX 2: “We didn’t come to play; we came to stay.”

If Leigh’s fans keep voting for her, she probably will keep winning. Leigh posted her excitement to Facebook saying, “We did it!”

Notably, on Team McEntire, Jacquie Roar and Jordan Rainer are also contenders in the competition, adding to the anticipation of the upcoming semifinals.

THE VOICE — “Live Top 12 Results” Episode 2420B — Pictured: (l-r) Jacquie Roar, Reba McEntire, Ruby Leigh, Jordan Rainer — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

“It’s up to America to vote their favorites through to the final show of five artists, where America picks the winner through their votes,” Leigh said in a previous interview with FOX 2.

If you’d like to watch Ruby’s latest performance, check out this link. If you would like to follow Ruby Leigh on social media, here are her Facebook page and Instagram.

“The Voice” returns live on December 11, when the top nine will perform.