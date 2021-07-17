Missouri time capsule underway in honor of state’s bicentennial, groups can submit items until August 10

Flag of american state of Missouri, region of the United States, waving at wind

COLUMBIA, Mo. – In honor of Missouri’s bicentennial in August, a time capsule project is in the works where organizations and governments can participate in.

The Missouri Bicentennial Time Capsule project is a collaborative effort between the State Historical Society of Missouri and Saint Louis Ambassadors where Missouri businesses, organizations, institutions and government agencies can give three items presenting the past, present, and future, as well as a note to future Missourians.

The maximum allowed size of the items is 8.5-by-14 inches and the items combined should not be larger than a quarter of an inch thick, according to the project’s website.

Interested participants can fill out a submission form and mail the items to The State Historical Society of Missouri, 605 Elm Street Columbia, MO 65201, Attn: Time Capsule. Once the items have been received, a certificate of contribution will be sent.

The deadline to donate items is Aug. 10. An event will be held in St. Louis for the sealing of the time capsule Aug. 27 hosted by the Saint Louis Ambassadors.

For the next 25 years, the time capsule will remain closed at the Missouri State Historical Society of Missouri. It will be re-opened and shared with the public Aug. 10, 2046, according to the project’s website.