Missouri to hold a public hearing on rights of sexual assault victims

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Talks around protecting sexual assault victims will be back in the forefront in Jefferson City today. The state coalition against domestic and sexual violence reported nearly 15,000 people reached out for help from a rape crisis center but the lack of resources left many without the proper help.

The state task force aims to fix that for survivors across the state in its second public hearing this afternoon. They invite the public to listen in on today’s hearing starting at 1:00 PM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News