Missouri to offer tax breaks to help fix up the state Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri taxpayers who want to help fix up the state Capitol soon will be able to claim a tax break for doing so.

A new law signed Tuesday by Gov. Mike Parson allows up to $10 million of tax credits to be issued annually to donors who give money or artifacts to improve the Capitol and other older state buildings in Jefferson City.

The state recently wrapped up a five-year, $54 million exterior renovation of the Capitol and its monuments. But there is still work that can be done on the interior of the building.

The state regularly budgets money for maintenance at state buildings.