Missouri to receive additional COVID vaccines, virus tracing programs to begin in schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In Governor Parson’s daily COVID briefing Thursday, he announced the state is receiving additional vaccine doses in December. A pilot project for virus tracing in Missouri schools will also begin next week.

It was recently reported 51,000 doses of the COVID vaccination will be available in the coming weeks for those on the frontline.

Director of Missouri’s DHSS Dr. Williams said the state will receive an additional 64,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 105,000 Moderna vaccine doses around Dec. 21.

The government will also increase the number of vaccine distribution sites to 21.

Williams said the government will be teaming up with CVS and Walgreens to use the extra 64,000 Pfizer doses to vaccinate all residents and workers in long term care facilities.

He said they are on track to vaccinate all 300,000 healthcare workers by Mid-January.

To help trace COVID in schools, the CDC will be arriving in the Springfield and St. Louis areas to begin a review of the public health measures in place among school populations.

Schools participating in this pilot project are being identified in St. Charles, St. Louis, and Greene Counties.