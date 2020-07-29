Missouri tourist town of Branson to require face coverings

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The popular Missouri tourist town of Branson will require face coverings in most public places in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, despite the objections of many, including comedian Yakov Smirnoff.

Smirnoff, who operates a successful theater in Branson, told the Board of Aldermen Tuesday that the mask ordinance would make his adopted home more like his native land, Russia, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Nevertheless, the board voted 4-1 to approve the ordinance.

Meanwhile, Missouri set another one-day record Wednesday for new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the 10th time this month that a new daily record has been reached.

