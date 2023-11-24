ST. LOUIS – St. Charles has an event on it historic Main Street that has a tradition during the Christmas season that is known as “Christmas Traditions.” It is now in its 49th season. Festivities include photos with Santa Claus, Victorian carolers, holiday characters, and a bustling Christmas market.

Activities such as the roasting of chestnuts and Victorian carolers will be there, as well as Santa figures from various cultural backgrounds. Among the notable Christmas characters are Santa Lucia and Ebenezer Scrooge. Additionally, there will be displays like “Oh Christmas Tree: The Evolution of an Icon” and the Holiday Food Hall of Fame will be featured.

The St. Charles Christmas Traditions, taking place from November 24 to December 24.

Here are other Missouri towns that host Christmas-themed celebrations:

Branson: Known for its live entertainment, Branson often goes all out for the holidays. The famous Silver Dollar City theme park hosts an Old-Time Christmas event with millions of lights, festive shows, and holiday activities.

Kansas City: The Country Club Plaza in Kansas City is famous for its beautiful Spanish-style architecture, and during the Christmas season, it is adorned with thousands of sparkling lights. The Plaza Lighting Ceremony is a popular annual event. Additionally, local theaters feature Christmas-themed performances.

Hermann: This charming town along the Missouri River is known for its German heritage and festive atmosphere during the holidays. Hermann often hosts special Christmas events, and the wineries in the area may have holiday-themed offerings.

Hermann was also featured in a movie released this year about Christmastime, called ‘Christmas Vintage.’ The Christmas movie was shot during the Christmas season in Hermann last year and is now available for streaming on major platforms.

Ste. Genevieve: This historic town offers a quaint and festive atmosphere during the holiday season. The historic architecture and small-town charm make it a lovely destination for a Christmas getaway.

Springfield: Springfield often hosts a Festival of Lights Parade featuring illuminated floats, marching bands, and festive characters. The downtown area may also have holiday events, decorations, and activities.

Warrensburg: Warrensburg has been known to host a Lighted Christmas Parade, featuring brightly decorated floats and festive lights. This event adds a touch of holiday magic to the community.