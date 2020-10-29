Missouri tracks COVID data by school district

ST. LOUIS – The State of Missouri is now keeping track of how many students in each school district around Missouri have gotten COVID.

Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services has created a dashboard on the Show Me Strong Recovery Plan website to keep track of COVID-19 data in school districts.

The school districts are colored different shades of blue depending on how many cases have been found there in the past 14 day period. The lightest shade shows the school district has had 1-10 cases of COVID, the next darker shade shows 11-20 cases, the next darker shade shows 21-30, the next darker shade shows 31-40 and the darkest shade shows 41 cases and up.

The school districts in the St. Louis Region that have had 41 or more cases from October 6 to October 20 include the St. Louis City School District, the Rockwood School District, the Parkway School District, the Wentzville School District, the Fort Zumwalt School District, the Hazelwood School District, the Mehlville School District, the Kirkwood School District, and the Fox School District.