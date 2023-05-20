SIKESTON, Mo. – Do you enjoy thrown roles, bottomless sides and hearty entrees? It’s all part of a one-of-a-kind tradition at Lambert’s Cafe.

Lambert’s Cafe in Ozark, Missouri. FOX 2 file photo

The experience has also earned praise as part of Travel Lemming’s “150 best things to do in the USA this summer.” Visiting Lambert’s was ranked the 33rd best thing to do in the country this summer.

Travel Lemming said, at Lambert’s, people can, “embrace warm, southern hospitality with endless pass-arounds, fried favorites, and personal pitchers of sweet tea.” You’ll also notice many old-time photos and customized license plates around the wall that scream adventure.

Lambert’s has two Missouri locations, but both require a road trip from big metros. If you’re closer to St. Louis or Cape Girardeau, the Lambert’s location in Sikeston is likely the best option for you. If you’re closer to Kansas City or Springfield, the Lambert’s location in Ozark is likely the best option for you. There is also one Lambert’s location in Foley, Alabama.

Now more than 80 years in business, Lambert’s earned a “hospitality award of excellence” three years ago. The franchise has welcomed many famous people over the years, including Elvis Presley, Stan Musial, Clint Eastwood and many other celebrities.