ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has a “wake-up call” for Missouri drivers, especially those in St. Louis County. MSHP reports a 15-year high in traffic fatalities in 2021.

Four of the worst crash zones are stretches of interstate in St. Louis County. Changes are coming right away. For the first time since 2006, MSHP reported more than 1,000 traffic fatalities for a calendar year in 2021. So far in 2022, we are outpacing that number by 7.5%.

“(In) 2021 we had 1,016 fatalities, the first time it’s been over 1,000 since 2006,” said MSHP Cpl. Logan Bolton.

Sada Lindsey, a St. Louis County driver, weighed in on the new numbers.

“You see where people are just distracted. They’re not paying attention to other people on the road,” she said. “I guess we’re seeing more people getting back out now. For two years we were working from home, out on the roads less. I kept hearing a bunch of people joke, ‘Oh, people forgot how to drive.’”

Bolton also warned people to be more aware of their surroundings while driving.

“It’s important for (people) to get where they’re going but they’re sharing the road with several other people who are also trying to get to things: get home, get to work,” he said. “You’ve got to be aware of all of the other people around you as well.”

Starting Friday, troopers and local police will begin enhanced traffic law enforcement and education efforts in four St. Louis County hot zones:

I-270 from Elizabeth to Lilac in North County

I-170 in North County from Hazelwood to Vinita Park

I-55 in South County from Weber Road to I-270

I-270 in West County from Ladue Road (Rte. AB) through Maryland Heights

“This is where we’ve seen the highest number of fatality and serious injury crashes as well as traffic violations (19 fatal crashes and 83 serious injury crashes from 2018-2020),” Cpl. Bolton said. “If we’re obeying the traffic laws and not doing those things, we’ll start to see the serious crashes decrease.”

History shows these kinds of efforts work, he said. They will continue for at least one year and be assessed and adjusted as merited.