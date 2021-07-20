Missouri treasurer sues secretary of state over amendment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri treasurer is suing the Missouri secretary of state over a proposed constitutional amendment.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick on Monday sued fellow Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

Fitzpatrick is suing over a proposed constitutional amendment that would change how his office invests taxpayer money.

Fitzpatrick wants the amendment to pass. He says Ashcroft’s office wrote a misleading description of the proposed change that could push people to vote against it.

Ashcroft says the ballot language his office drafted is fair and he stands by it.