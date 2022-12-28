JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A family has an important heirloom after missing it for years.

The Missouri State Treasurer’s Office said it returned a Bronze Star to the family of Rick Dovell. He received the Bronze Star for his heroic actions while serving in the Vietnam War.

The journey started when the treasurer’s office announced earlier this year it was holding the medal because it hadn’t been claimed. It asked Missourians to help find the owner, or the owner’s family.

That’s exactly what happened.

Dovell’s medal is now in the hands of his daughter, according to the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office.

“I am grateful that we were able to return this important heirloom to the Dovell family. The medals we hold represent sacrifice and service to our country, and the meaning of that is not lost on the Treasurer’s Office,” Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said.

The Treasurer’s Office says it is holding more than 110 military medals, including six Purple Hearts and three Bronze Stars A full list of medals, names, and last known addresses of the safe deposit box owners can be found at ShowMeMoney.com/medals.