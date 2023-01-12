This treehouse, located in the Missouri Ozarks, sits 12' above the forest floor and was built on seven different trees

An exterior view of “The Getaway Treehouse,” which is located near the town of Cassville in Southwest Missouri. The treehouse is situated inside ten acres of Ozark woodland (Photo courtesy: Michael and Brandy DeShon).

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — It seems like real treehouses are popping up all over the country (and even the world), as most of them are built for the purpose of becoming vacation rentals. People love these high-up romantic getaways for their unique locations and overall designs, giving visitors a different option when it comes to travel and lodging. But there’s one treehouse that is said to be in a league of its own: “The Getaway Treehouse.”

The Getaway Treehouse was built on several large trees inside 10 acres of woodland. It’s located in the Missouri Ozarks, near the city of Cassville (rural Southwest Missouri). When it comes to this high-up getaway, its seclusion is one of the main reasons for its popularity among guests.

This treehouse in the Ozarks sits 12 feet above the forest floor and was built on seven different trees which support and stabilize the entire structure. According to the owners, Michael and Brandy DeShon, real treehouses are built to move with the trees. Because it’s a real treehouse, guests can expect to feel and hear movement, especially when winds exceed 20 mph.

This high-rise rental features a 600-square-foot luxurious main cabin — comparable to a “tiny house.” The cabin is a one-bedroom, making it a great place for a weekend stay for two. If you’re trying to book a family vacation, be aware that no children under the age of eight are permitted. There are two twin beds in the loft area, and a queen sofa bed on the main floor of the suite. The loft windows make for a beautiful sunset view.

A private jacuzzi bathhouse is connected to the square-shaped cabin via a hillside walkway bridge. It includes a whirlpool jacuzzi and windows that will let you enjoy the beautiful view surrounding the property. Even though The Getaway Treehouse is made up of two dwellings, the entire structure is considered to be one treehouse.

According to at least one major publication (and several hundred positive reviews left by former guests), The Getaway Treehouse is an incredibly unique place for a Missouri getaway.

The popular magazine, Southern Living featured this unique treehouse in an article posted to their website. The story gives much praise to the Airbnb rental, calling it, “The tree house of your dreams.” The author of this published feature piece continued by saying, “We haven’t stopped daydreaming since we laid our eyes on the enchanted structure.”

With 228 reviews and a rating of 4.95 out of 5 stars, the comments left by former guests share similar praises.

“Our visit was so stress-free. The attention to detail is amazing. Everything we experienced in the tree house was wonderful. Every nook and cranny has a treasure to discover. We highly recommend this tree house and the community surrounding it. We will definitely return,” wrote one happy customer.

“This lived up to every five-star review. We celebrated our anniversary and birthday here. It exceeded our expectations. Every detail was perfect. The warm Jacuzzi bath, the hot tea, the cozy blankets and candles. It was the perfect getaway. We will be back,” wrote another satisfied guest.

A one-night stay at The Getaway Treehouse is priced at $175.