Missouri trooper fatally shoots man after lengthy standoff

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri state trooper shot and killed a man after an hours-long standoff at an apartment and condo complex in the southwest part of the state.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael McClure said 34-year-old Timothy Jonas Johnson, of Kimberling City, fired random shots inside his apartment, where he was holding his roommate hostage, before he was killed.

The roommate got out of the unit safely.

McClure said the standoff had started that morning after Johnson broke down the door of a unit above his and fired several shots while the woman who lived there was gone.