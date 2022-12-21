ST. LOUIS – On December 18, at approximately 1:19 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade on Parsons Road, north of US 60 Highway, in Carter County for failing to signal.

During the brief pursuit, the suspect, Christopher Storlie, 47, a white male, has been identified as the driver, came to a halt and began firing at the trooper.

The trooper’s police car was repeatedly damaged, but he was unharmed. Storlie had already departed the scene. The trooper is unsure the direction Storlie took in the vehicle.

DWH-273 was the Minnesota registration number on the back of the 2006 Cadillac Escalade.

Storlie is from Minnesota and may be in Illinois. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Storlie should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information about the vehicle or the suspect, please contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop G Headquarters at 417-469-3121.