SALINE COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that they found meth, cash, and a gun during a traffic stop on I-70 Monday.

A trooper stopped a vehicle headed eastbound on the highway at the 79-mile marker. A search of the vehicle revealed 88 lbs of methamphetamine, $5,505 in cash, and a firearm.

An image of the bust was posted to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Facebook page. Fans are making the picture go viral with their reactions.