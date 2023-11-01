JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) said that hunters harvested 2,219 turkeys during the Missouri turkey gun season, Oct. 1 to 31. The top harvest counties were Dent with 86 birds, Crawford with 82, and Washington with 72. Hunters harvested 1,844 birds during the 2022 fall firearms turkey season.

The MDC is reaching out to the state’s turkey hunters, requesting that they preserve and mail feathers from the wild turkeys they hunt during this autumn season.

MDC is asking hunters who successfully harvest turkeys to mail the feathers from their turkeys to the department. These feathers will play a vital role in research to monitor trends in state turkey populations.

MDC is asking them to keep the 9th and 10th primary wing feathers, along with 3 to 5 breast feathers, from the turkeys they have harvested after completing the harvesting process.

Fall archery turkey hunting continues through Nov. 10 and resumes Nov. 22 through Jan. 15, 2024.