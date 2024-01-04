MISSOURI – Missouri U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, who represents Jefferson City and some parts of the St. Louis metro, will retire from office at the end of the 2024 session.

Luetkemeyer has represented the 3rd Congressional District of Missouri in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2009.

Luetkemeyer’s office says he will finish out his final term, which ends in December 2024.

Rep. Luetkemeyer shared this statement to FOX 2 on the decision Thursday afternoon:

“It has been as honor to serve the great people of the Third Congressional District and State of Missouri these past several years. However, after a lot of thoughtful discussion with my family, I have decided to not file for re-election and retire at the end of my term in December. Over the coming months, as I finish up my last term, I look forward to continuing to work with all my constituents on their myriad of issues as well as work on the many difficult and serious problems confronting our great country. There is still a lot to do.

“As we tackle the many challenges we face, I hope we remember what someone once said, that ‘the greatness of our country is not found in the halls of Congress but in the hearts and homes of our people.’ That assessment is still true today. As we look to the future, I believe that if we work hard, stay together, and believe in ourselves our best days are indeed still ahead.”

Luetkemeyer currently serves on the House Financial Services Committee as chairman of the Subcommittee on National Security, Illicit Finance, and International Financial Institutions, on the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and on the House Small Business Committee.

Throughout his time in Congress, Luetkemeyer passed dozens of bills into law, tackling issues such as housing reform and fraud related to COVID relief programs.

All U.S. House districts, including Luetkemeyer’s seat on the 3rd Congressional District of Missouri, are up for election in November 2024.