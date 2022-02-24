Missouri U.S. Senate candidates weigh in on Russian invasion of Ukraine

A metallurgical plant is seen on the outskirts of the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukraine early Thursday and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Less than 24 hours after Russian military forces invaded Ukraine, candidates for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri in November appear to agree that the way for the United States to respond is to hit Vladimir Putin hard in his wallet.

“Putin must be held responsible for this unconscionable attack on #Ukraine.That’s why I’m calling on Joe Biden to bring the Russian energy industry to a hard stop by placing aggressive sanctions on Russia’s energy sector,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said on Twitter. “America First means not only being energy independent but also providing our allies energy across the globe.”

“Putin and his cronies were always going to do this, and they are simply not deterred by any sanctions happening now, or any to come. These sanctions should have been done earlier. We could not be in a worse position as this could have been largely prevented,” U.S. Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) said in a statement, critical of the Biden administration decision to halt the Keystone XL pipeline. “I’m praying for the people of Ukraine, our allies, our nation, and the sacred values of democracy and freedom.”

“You need to deter him, you need to stop him and now you have to inflict pain on him, economic pain and you need to show strength and unity of our NATO allies and our other allies around this world, freedom loving people to stand up and say you’re going to feel economic pain for this and you must reverse course,” U.S. Rep Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) said in an interview with Nexstar Washington DC reporter Raquel Martin.

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, in brief remarks Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, referred to an administration posture he described as “weakness and chaos.”

Democrat Lucas Kunce, a military veteran who worked as an arms control negotiator with Russia and NATO, described the latest round of economic sanctions as the equivalent of putting a “band-aid on a cancer ulcer” and Ukraine was paying the price for Europe’s reliance on Russian energy. “We should invest right here in America in building the next generation of energy technology, export it to Europe so that they don’t need him (Putin) anymore and they’re completely off of it. We take away his funding and he doesn’t have the ability to do these things anymore. ”