ST. LOUIS – The Missouri primary election results are in and the voters sent clear messages.

One of the most closely watched and hotly contested races was for the nominees for U.S. Senate. One of Missouri’s U.S. Senate seats is up for grabs with Republican incumbent Roy Blunt not running for re-election. The Republican and Democratic races to decide on nominees for the U.S. Senate seat were hotly contested, but in the end, there was really no doubt when it came to the winners.

On the Republican side, Missouri’s current Attorney General Eric Schmitt came out on top by a wide margin.

Schmitt received 46% of the vote. Congressional representative Vickie Hartzler was second with 22% and former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens came in a distant third place with only 19% of the vote.

For the Democrats, Anheuser Busch beer heiress and nurse Trudy Busch Valentine won with 43% of the vote. Her closest competitor was Marine veteran and attorney Lucas Kunce who garnered 38% of the vote.

Both Busch Valentine and Schmitt spoke about their big wins.

“Two votes away in the United States Senate from packing the Supreme Court, adding states to the union, federalizing our elections, instituting amnesty and open borders, destroying our economy with the Green New Deal, they want to fundamentally change this country forever. And right now, right now we need proven conservative fighters to stop them in their tracks,” said Schmitt.

Busch Valentine said, “I always wanted to be a nurse. When I was young, I saw nurses take care of people, stay calm in a crisis and solve problems. I became a nurse because I was inspired by their dedication to service. And that same dedication to service is why I stand here tonight as your democratic nominee for the United States Senate.”

Greitens also spoke after the results came in saying in part, “Sometimes we have to practice patience. What I can tell you is that I love you guys. I love you guys and I’m going to continue to work for you, continue to fight for you, continue to serve you, every single day of my life.”

Busch Valentine and Schmitt will now move on to the November 8 general election as the Democratic and Republican candidates.