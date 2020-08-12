Missouri universities plan for students to return amid virus

COLUMBIA, Mo. — University officials in Missouri are urging students and city residents to cooperate with efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus as students begin moving back to campuses.

Students started returning to the University of Missouri campus in Columbia on Wednesday. Columbia Mayor Brian Treece asked the students to resist parties, crowded bars and restaurants.

The Columbia/Boone County health department says COVID-19 cases in Columbia will inevitably rise as students return.

Students are also moving in this week at St. Louis University, where President Fred Pestello says safety protocols are in place. He says students overwhelmingly said they wanted to return to campus.