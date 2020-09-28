Missouri unveils new COVID-19 dashboards

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri changed its COVID-19 dashboard Monday in an attempt to give individuals, schools, and businesses across the state more data to make better-informed decisions moving forward.

The state’s assembled team of data analysts—known as the COVID-19 Fusion Cell—helped coordinate development of the new dashboard, which includes data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Department of Economic Development, the Department of Social Services, and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, among others.

The dashboards, made using Tableau visualization software, are designed to be more user-friendly than the previous iteration of the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.