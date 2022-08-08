ST. LOUIS – A used car salesman pleaded guilty to three tax charges and confessed to hiding over $300,000 in sales commissions to the IRS Monday.

Police said in 2014, Donald Benck of Imperial, Missouri was able to recruit acquaintances to collect commissions by check, which they cash in and give the money to Benck. For Benck, he gets compensated through commissions from his sales job at a used car lot.

Police said from 2014-2016, Benck’s acquaintances had cashed in about $326,000 in checks which they were able to keep some for themselves.

Benck’s employer-provided 1099 forms to his acquaintances since Benck did not report the income on his tax returns or notify his tax return preparer of the commissions. According to the police, Benck filed 1040 forms for 2014-2016 with the IRS which he had reported less income in the document than what he received.

In the tax year of 2014, Benck declined to document $31,300 of his income, $131,400 for 2015, and $93,035 for 2016. Since Benck did not report his earnings on his tax returns to the IRS, it caused them a tax loss of about $84,092.

Benck’s sentence is scheduled for Nov. 18.