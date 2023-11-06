ST. LOUIS — The Missouri USO therapy K-9 was named America’s Hero Dog. THe European Blue Great Dane’s name is Maverick. He took home the top prize for his inspiring work supporting the US military.

Maverick’s lifesaving work at the Fort Leonard Wood USO includes staying with service members on suicide watch, escorting children to military funerals for their parents, and helping men and women cope with trauma, injuries, and stress.

This is the 13th year for the hero dog awards, which celebrate the country’s most courageous canines.