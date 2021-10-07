Missouri vaccine lottery: Round 4 winners announced

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Maggie Riley and Kate Kazmaier.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A registered nurse from St. Louis and an eighth-grader from Liberty are among the latest winners in Missouri’s COVID vaccine incentive lottery.

At the time of the Sept. 24 drawing, more than 637,000 Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program (MO VIP) entries were received. More than 63.4% of all eligible Missourians—ages 12 and up—have initiated the vaccination process.

Thirteen-year-old Kate Kazmaier is one of 19 scholarship winners. When asked why she wanted to get the vaccine, her answer was simple.

“Because it keeps me safe and others safe, and it will hopefully help all of this go away,” Kazmaier said.

Governor Mike Parson announced the COVID-19 vaccination incentive program on July 21, with five drawings generating a total of 900 winners. The state said 800 winners will be adults and will receive a cash prize of $10,000. There will also be 100 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, who will win a $10,000 education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program.

Maggie Riley, a nurse from St. Louis, hopes people understand that getting vaccinated is not just about themselves.

“I get it that some people won’t get that sick or likely won’t end up in the hospital. But, it’s not just about you. It’s about everyone around you,” she said. “It’s about the newborn baby at the grocery store. It’s about the old man who lives next to you who suffers from COPD and is on oxygen. I don’t know why it’s become so polarizing. It’s not a political issue—it’s a humanitarian issue.”

The fifth and final drawing is Friday, Oct. 8, but the state will accept online entries until 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Winners will be announced after their vaccination statuses have been verified.

You only need to enter one time to be eligible for the remaining drawings.

If you can’t enter the sweepstakes online, assistance is available by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Official rules and frequently asked questions can be found online at MOStopsCovid.com/win.

You can view the latest cash prize and scholarship winners below.

4Paige BradleySaint LouisSt. Louis City
4LaToya BraxtonFlorissantSt. Louis Co.
4Yolanda CollinsFlorissantSt. Louis Co.
4Linda EdisonSaint AnnSt. Louis Co.
4Corey FalknerSaint LouisSt. Louis City
4Michelle GarmonHazelwoodSt. Louis Co.
4Steve GonzalezSaint LouisSt. Louis City
4Shawanda HenrySaint LouisSt. Louis Co.
4Natasha LalosSaint LouisSt. Louis City
4Tara McElroyrayFlorissantSt. Louis Co.
4Hope MeyersSaint LouisSt. Louis City
4Jose OcasioSaint LouisSt. Louis City
4Dapheney RaineyFlorissantSt. Louis Co.
4Mary StarkSaint LouisSt. Louis Co.
4Catherine TouchetteUniversity CitySt. Louis Co.
4Alexis TuckerSt. LouisSt. Louis Co.
4Amani TurnerSaint LouisSt. Louis City
4Christopher WhiteSaint LouisSt. Louis City
4Maggie ZumwaltSaint AnnSt. Louis Co.
District 1
4Alexander BalderaAfftonSt. Louis Co.
4Alecia BreerBallwinSt. Louis Co.
4Tara BrownBridgetonSt. Louis Co.
4Mary FlamionAfftonSt. Louis Co.
4Brandi FosterFentonJefferson
4Daniel GarciaSaint LouisSt. Louis Co.
4Lindsey GlosserSaint LouisSt. Louis Co.
4Terra HadleySaint LouisSt. Louis Co.
4Linda JohnsonWildwoodSt. Louis Co.
4Becky LeighO FallonSt. Charles
4Jeffrey McDanielSaint PetersSt. Charles
4Kelly MehanSaint LouisSt. Louis Co.
4Payton MorrisseyO FallonSt. Charles
4Samantha NelsonValley ParkSt. Louis Co.
4John PenningtonSaint PetersSt. Charles
4Lisa RawlingsKirkwoodSt. Louis Co.
4Amy RhoadsO FallonSt. Charles
4Cynthia SmithBallwinSt. Louis Co.
4Jeanne SpoolerWeldon SpringSt. Charles
4Brittany StewartSaint PetersSt. Charles
District 2
4Doug BextenWestphaliaOsage
4Michael BowersArnoldJefferson
4Merry BraunSaint PetersSt. Charles
4Vincent BresnahanGray SummitFranklin
4Megan BucklesLake St LouisSt. Charles
4Ryan DavisArgyleOsage
4Rebecca GiboneyJefferson CtyCole
4Jackie HallPevelyJefferson
4Derek HentgesJefferson CtyCole
4William HetlageHouse SpringsJefferson
4Alanie LaubertJefferson CityCole
4Amanda MattlerBarnhartJefferson
4John NeffHigh RidgeJefferson
4Andrea OttoSt ElizabethMiller
4Jonathan RalstonTroyLincoln
4Leslie StewartOld MonroeLincoln
4Cheri TaylorO FallonSt. Charles
4Nicholas TodaroSaint PetersSt. Charles
4Valerie WrightSullivanFranklin
District 3
4Michelle AllenLebanonLaclede
4Joy AmanHarrisonvilleCass
4Mary BillingsColumbiaBoone
4Vera ElwoodColumbiaBoone
4Sally GainesBoonvilleCooper
4William KirkwoodAshlandBoone
4Susan PalmerBoonvilleCooper
4Damon PruettPeculiarCass
4Pamela RichmondNevadaVernon
4Christopher RyanFair GroveDallas
4Megan SchafferColumbiaBoone
4Tracy SecristPleasant HillCass
4Kelvin StormsWarrensburgJohnson
4Sue StulgoAshlandBoone
4Clark ThomasColumbiaBoone
4James ThompsonSeymourWebster
4Cole WilliamsSedaliaPettis
4Tyris WilliamsColumbiaBoone
4Lauren ZettlerColumbiaBoone
District 4
4Marla BareRaytownJackson
4Amber BenderIndependenceJackson
4Ramon CortezSlaterSaline
4Nicholas CoxIndependenceJackson
4Brenda CrabtreeMayviewLafayette
4Sookyoung CrossBlue SpringsJackson
4Raymond HamiltonKansas CityJackson
4Armen HarutyunyanLawsonRay
4Connie JohnstonN Kansas CityClay
4Kathleen KeensKansas CityJackson
4Kellie McClanahanLawsonRay
4Timothy McnerneyIndependenceJackson
4Cassaundra MooreKansas CityJackson
4Shaquille NealKansas CityJackson
4Debbie PatrickGladstoneClay
4Megan RexExcelsior SpgRay
4Lateefah RobertsKansas CityJackson
4Delia RuizBlue SpringsJackson
4Colton SextonGladstoneClay
4Lakesha WashingtonIndependenceJackson
District 5
4Shiela AtchisonDearbornPlatte
4Christopher BrewerLees SummitJackson
4Jennifer BunchPerryRalls
4Corey CarterKansas CityClay
4Gale CollisonLees SummitJackson
4Clara De La TorreLibertyClay
4Tina DeiterMaryvilleNodaway
4Andrea HatfieldKansas CityClay
4Michelle KopfTrimbleClinton
4Heather RaylHannibalMarion
4john ReardonExcelsior SpgClay
4Nicole SewellMaconMacon
4Stanley Slagle SlagleMaryvilleNodaway
4Brad StoeckleinMaconMacon
4Frederick SuhrNew BostonLinn
4Harry TaylorExcelsior SpgClay
4Delonna TracySaint JosephBuchanan
4Angela UrbeckHannibalMarion
4Sandra YoungsAlbanyGentry
District 6
4Austin AdamsSpringfieldGreene
4Stacy AshworthJoplinNewton
4Joshua BrownRepublicGreene
4Jeremiah DavisCleverChristian
4Gracie EppersonPinevilleMcdonald
4Vonda FaresReeds SpringStone
4Stephanie GibertiSenecaNewton
4Margaret Harris-StallingsSarcoxieJasper
4Lisa HoffmanSpringfieldGreene
4Ronald HoffmanJoplinJasper
4Don HortonSpringfieldGreene
4Mike JenkinsBolivarPolk
4Chandra JohnsonSpringfieldGreene
4Karl KimeSpringfieldGreene
4Sarah LawsonSpringfieldGreene
4Corwin OdomSpringfieldGreene
4Terri PiatchekSpringfieldGreene
4Megan Webster-JohnsonSpringfieldGreene
District 7
4John AtkinsonBernieStoddard
4Julie BakerDe SotoJefferson
4Rosanne BeckettHoustonTexas
4Kaitlynn BlumValles MinesSt. Francois
4Christine DanieleDe SotoJefferson
4Kimberly DonzeSaint MarySte. Genevieve
4Adam DuboisCape GirardeauCape Girardeau
4Jonas DuckettPoplar BluffButler
4Carol FisherKennettDunklin
4Madison GoodmanBourbonCrawford
4Michael HatchelBernieStoddard
4Gary HovenHillsboroJefferson
4Hazel KrewsonLickingTexas
4Nathan LuechauerDesotoJefferson
4Brian MinkSalemDent
4Tyler ShulsePoplar BluffButler
4Richard SuttonSalemDent
4Austin WeberSaint JamesPhelps
4Justin WhiteCape GirardeauCape Girardeau
4Amanda WickerMatthewsNew Madrid
District 8

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

4Lula ThiesWebster GrovesSt. Louis Co.
4Emma KnoeselWildwoodSt. Louis Co.
4Kayla WilsonEurekaSt. Louis Co.
4Eric BackSaint PetersSt. Charles
4Sophia DeubelSaint CharlesSt. Charles
4Seth FennesseyCatawissaFranklin
4Jacob HarlWinfieldLincoln
4Andrew MinnixO FallonSt. Charles
4Michael NelsonCamdentonCamden
4Kaela krieteColumbiaBoone
4Piper McHughColumbiaBoone
4Marcellus GoudeauRaytownJackson
4Sanaya GrantKansas CityJackson
4Evan WillisBlue SpringsJackson
4Katherine KazmaierLibertyClay
4DRAKE McLaughlinKansas CityClay
4Cooper CribbsBolivarPolk
4Aiden LawsonNeoshoNewton
4Aaliyah CobbCape GirardeauCape Girardeau

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News