Missouri vaccine lottery: Wednesday is the deadline for fourth drawing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Wednesday marks the deadline for Missourians to enter the fourth of five lottery drawings as part of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

Missourians have until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 22 to get their first dose of the vaccine. You only need to enter one time to be eligible for the drawings.

Governor Mike Parson announced the COVID-19 vaccination incentive program on July 21. More than 600,000 Missourians have entered the lottery since the launch of the program.

More than 64% of all eligible Missourians—ages 12 and up—have initiated the vaccination process.

Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners. The state said 800 winners will be adults and will receive a cash prize of $10,000. There will also be 100 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, who will win a $10,000 education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program.

The third drawing occurred Friday, Sept. 10.

If you can’t enter the sweepstakes online, assistance is available by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Official rules and frequently asked questions can be found online at MOStopsCovid.com/win.

Winners will have their vaccination statuses verified.