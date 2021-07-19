Missouri vaccine outreach aims to be non-confrontational

Kelsey Conner, a public health information specialist, speaks with Marjorie Strohl, 85, about a vaccination event on Thursday, July 15, 2021 in Springfield, Mo. Conner canvassed the north Springfield neighborhood for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department in the hopes of boosting COVID-19 vaccinations. With the delta variant causing a surge of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in southwestern Missouri, health officials have taken to going door-to-door in an effort to encourage vaccinations. (Jill Toyoshiba /The Kansas City Star via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — With the delta variant causing a surge of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in southwestern Missouri, health officials have taken to going door-to-door in an effort to encourage vaccinations.

The Kansas City Star recently followed along as health officials knocked on doors in Springfield, handing out brochures.

The newspaper reports that the effort was non-confrontational and the officials always took “no” for an answer, despite concerns raised by Gov. Mike Parson and other Republican leaders that the outreach would be heavy-handed.

Southwestern Missouri has seen an alarming rise in illnesses caused by COVID-19 in recent weeks.