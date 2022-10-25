ST. LOUIS – The November general election (colloquially known as “the midterms”) is two weeks away. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

You can check your voter registration status and polling location on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.

Election Security

The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office has posted the following information to assure voters that elections are safe and secure:

There are 116 election jurisdictions in Missouri, each with their own voting system. That means there is no single voting system or single point of access.

Voting machines are not connected to the internet, so they can’t be hacked from the internet.

Every single voting machine in Missouri is required to produce a paper audit trail.

When absentee ballots are processed, they are counted by a bipartisan team.

Voting machines are publicly tested both before and after election day.

Once checked for accuracy, election equipment is locked and sealed to prohibit any tampering with the equipment on election day.

All voting machines in Missouri are required to give the voter a second chance to ensure the ballot is marked correctly.

Election results are audited by local election officials before any results are certified.

Early Voting

From Oct. 25 to Nov. 7, Missourians may submit a no-excuse absentee ballot in person at a location designated by their local election authority. Learn more here: Where you can vote for the 2022 midterm elections today in the St. Louis area.

How to Vote

For additional voting information and sample ballots, check with your county clerk.

St. Louis City

St. Louis County

Crawford County

Dent County

Franklin County

Gasconade County

Iron County

Jefferson County

Lincoln County

Madison County

Montgomery County

Perry County

Pike County

Phelps County

Reynolds County

St. Charles County

St. Francois County

St. Genevieve County

Warren County

Washington County

What do you need to bring to vote?

You will need to show an acceptable form of ID. Acceptable identification includes a Missouri driver or non-driver’s license, a non-expired U.S. passport, a non-expired military ID or veterans ID card, or “another photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri which is either not expired or expired after the date of the most recent general election.”

If you don’t have an ID, but are registered to vote, you will be allowed to cast a provisional ballot. Said provisional ballot will count if you return to your polling place on election with an acceptable ID, or if the signature on your provisional ballot matches the signature on your voter registration record.

Where can I see results?

Download FOX 2’s app for alerts. FOX 2 will also be updating the election results on-air and online as results return.