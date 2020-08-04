Missouri voters deciding on health care for more adults

DORCHESTER, MA – APRIL 11: Dr. Elizabeth Maziarka reads a blood pressure gauge during an examination of patient June Mendez at the Codman Square Health Center April 11, 2006 in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney is scheduled to sign a health care reform bill April 12 that would make it the first state in […]

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters are deciding whether to expand Medicaid health care coverage to thousands more low-income adults.

Tuesday’s primary election ballot includes a proposal to expand Medicaid alongside party candidates for governor, U.S. Congress, and other state and local offices.

Voting is occurring as Missouri has seen a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases.

Election officials in St. Louis and Kansas City both said that voter turnout was steady, but they more cancellations than normal among poll workers.

St. Louis County Election Director Eric Fey says the county had set a record for absentee ballots before the polls even opened.