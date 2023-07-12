JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri is among seven states that are asking Target to stop selling and marketing items associated with the store’s 2023 Pride collection. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey writes that, “We’re putting them on notice.”

The letter signed by Republican attorney generals from Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and South Carolina to Target CEO Brian Cornell says that the products are potentially harmful to minors.

The letter was sent on July 5, 2023. A press release from Bailey’s office sent on July 12 warns that the “Woke merchandise may violate child protection laws.”

The Associated Press reports that several state legislatures have introduced a record number of bills targeting LGBTQ+ individuals across the country. Some advocacy groups have criticized Target’s response — calling on the retailer to not back down to hate-filled backlash and reaffirm its support with the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride month is celebrated in June. Backlash to the collection started in May. Target removed some of its items amid other adjustments to its Pride collection. The company stated that its focus is now “on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year.”

Bomb threats were made to several Target stores in June. Company stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Utah received bomb threats from people who were claiming to be unhappy with the removal of the Pride merchandise, the Post reported.