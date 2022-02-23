Missouri weather radar: See the waves of snow and sleet here

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two more phases or waves of mixed precipitation are expected to start after 3:00pm today. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Thursday.

St. Louis Metro Forecast This Evening: Snow and sleet developing after 3:00 pm with a quick 1″ coating possible by 8:00 pm. Then an intermittent light mix of precipitation with temperatures holding at 24 to 26 degrees. We may see intervals of a light wintry mix overnight.

Thursday should have sleet and snow after 9:00 am with an additional 1″ possible. The wintry precipitation should exit on Thursday evening.

The total snow accumulation for the metropolitan area will likely be 1″ to 2″ with light glazing. The totals will be 2″ to 4″ north of Alton, Illinois. South of Jefferson county .25″ glazing and less than 1″ snow & sleet.

This is a moderate impact storm due to timing and type of precipitation. The differences in this storm from the last one: steady temperatures in the 20s, not falling steadily into the single digits for a flash freeze, chemicals more effective.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled at the busy Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as parts of Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas braced for an ice storm making its way into the Southern Plains.

The National Weather Service says more than half an inch of ice could accumulate in parts of the Ozarks through Friday morning. Meanwhile, heavy snow is expected in upstate New York and New England later this week, with more than 8 inches possible through Saturday morning.

Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights by Wednesday morning. More than half were at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport, where crews began treating runways overnight.