Missouri winter storm: How much snow could we get near me

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of us Tuesday night through Thursday as significant ice, sleet, and snow is in the forecast. Expect major travel impacts.

The highest snow and sleet accumulation will be along and north of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois. Significant ice accumulation is likely south of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois.

The timeline for the St. Louis area:

Tuesday: Rain develops, temperatures above freezing.

Tuesday night: Rain through Midnight as colder air arrives. Rain to freezing rain and sleet between midnight and 6:00 am. Temps fall into the 20s.

Wednesday: Sleet and snow in the morning then all snow in the afternoon. Temps hold in the upper 20s.

Wednesday night: Snow. Temps fall to the low 20s.

Thursday: Snow in the morning then tapering off in the afternoon. Temps in the mid-20s.

Thursday night: Pockets of flurries and very cold.

Friday: Temperatures in the upper single digits.

North of I-70 the transition to all snow happens. More quickly, hence the higher snow totals.

Download our app for weather alerts: Android

Apple

Farther south (red zone), precip will primarily be freezing rain with a transition to sleet and then snow not until Thursday. Accumulations of freezing rain may exceed 1/4 of an inch with power outages possible as winds increase.