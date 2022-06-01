NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 25-year-old Missouri woman is accused of leaving four dogs locked in a hot car while she had lunch in a central Florida restaurant.

The woman, who was visiting from Gainesville, Missouri, was arrested Thursday on animal cruelty charges.

New Smyrna Beach police officials say she left a Goldendoodle, a boxer, and two Goldendoodle puppies in her car with no air conditioning and the windows rolled up.

She told investigators she checked on the dogs once during the meal.

The woman, who has yet to be formally charged, remains in custody at Volusia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.