CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was assaulted and tortured for two days.

Deputies and troopers were called out to S.E. Apache Drive in Lake Arrowhead on Saturday morning around 9:30 regarding a woman who had escaped a man who was holding her hostage.

Investigators on the scene learned that she was severely assaulted and tortured for two days.

Deputies and troopers unsuccessfully attempted to get people in the residence to answer the door and come outside. Negotiations began and one resident came out with another held up inside stated to be armed and suicidal.

After five hours of standoff, the K9 deputy and SWAT team found the suspect hiding in a false wall and took him into custody.

James Larson Jr., of Lathrop, is currently being held on an unrelated no bond probation violation warrant.

The victim was transported by Holt Fire & EMS to an area hospital where she is in critical condition.

Charges from Clinton County Prosecutors Office are pending following the investigation.