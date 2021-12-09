Missouri woman convicted of killing snake breeder husband

Lynlee Renick, pictured center. (Ciara McCaskill/Missourian via AP, Pool)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A jury has convicted a woman of shooting and killing her husband at his snake-breeding business in mid-Missouri.

The jury in Boone County on Thursday found Lynlee Renick guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of her husband, Benjamin Renick, in June 2017 at his business in New Florence.

Lynlee Renick was charged with first-degree murder. She testified during the trial that she went with a friend, Michael Humphrey, to ask her husband for a divorce.

She said Humphrey shot her husband as she ran to a car. Prosecutors argued Lynlee Renick, Humphrey and another woman arranged Ben Renick’s murder because she was facing financial problems at a spa she owned.

